LEARN ONLINE: ‘Future of Work’ webinar next week

South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) is co-sponsoring a webinar next week that might interest you if you’re thinking about a new career:

The Future of Work: Upgrade Your Building Science Toolkit

Live Webinar Panel with Interactive Q&A

Thursday, July 23, 2020, 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM

The Sustainable Building Science Technology and WSU Energy programs co-present this Future of Work webinar. Are you prepared for the jobs of the future in building science, operations, and management? Join us for this panel discussion about how the building science and technology field is changing and what roles are in demand. Our panel discussion will explore:

What are the skills needed to operate, manage, and tune-up buildings that are becoming smarter and greener?

How might trends and policies in sustainability and energy efficiency impact the built environment and jobs?

What opportunities exist to build new skills including continuing education and academic programs?

What new strategies do candidates need to differentiate themselves in a post-COVID job market?