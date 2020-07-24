CORONAVIRUS: Friday 7/24 roundup

21 weeks ago tonight, King County announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19. We start tonight’s roundup with the numbers:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily summary:

*14,047 people have tested positive, 213 more than yesterday

*638 people have died, 2 more than yesterday

*1,866 people have been hospitalized, 28 more than yesterday

*265,108 people have been tested, 8,520 more than yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 12,807/624/1,790/231,848.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 15.6 million cases, 638,000+ deaths – see the nation-by-nation numbers here.

EVICTION MORATORIUM FOLLOWUP: Yesterday, Gov. Inslee announced his intention to extend the statewide eviction moratorium, with details to come. Here they are – in the full proclamation. The announcement notes:

The extension makes modifications to the prior moratorium, including: *Makes minor clarifications to existing restrictions, such as clarifying that law enforcement may serve eviction orders that include findings required by the proclamation; and *Creates a workgroup to help inform potential changes to the moratorium in the short-term and the long-term, if needed. The workgroup is specifically asked to consider how future extensions could address options to increase rent. The moratorium is extended through October 15.

RESTAURANT/TAVERN GUIDANCE: Full details of those changes are out too.

NEED FOOD? Free lunches are offered noon-1 pm tomorrow at West Side Presbyterian Church (3601 California SW).

