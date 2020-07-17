West Seattle, Washington

18 Saturday

61℉

CORONAVIRUS: Friday 7/17 roundup

July 17, 2020 9:49 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Coronavirus | West Seattle news

20 weeks ago tonight, King County announced its first confirmed coronavirus case. We start tonight’s roundup with the numbers:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily summary:

*12,807 people have tested positive, 215 more than yesterday

*624 people have died, 3 more than yesterday

*1,790 people have been hospitalized, 40 more than yesterday

*231,848 people have been tested, 4.656 more than yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 11,632/603/1,674/201,745.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 14 million cases, 601,000+ deaths – see the nation-by-nation numbers here.

‘EXPLOSIVE SITUATION’: That’s where things stand if you look at our state as a whole, according to the latest “situation report” (see it here). The report also warns, ” If current trends continue, we expect that schools will not be able to reopen safely in the fall.”

POSITIVE TEST AT THE KENNEY: The senior-living center announced tonight that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

ENFORCEMENT: The city has a new plan to step up enforcement of health rules for non-food businesses.

GOT INFO OR PHOTOS? westseattleblog@gmail.com or text/voice 206-293-6302 – thank you!

Share This

1 Reply to "CORONAVIRUS: Friday 7/17 roundup"

  • Stay well July 17, 2020 (10:11 pm)
    Reply

    New hospitalizations totals over last 3 days…

    7/15 = 25 (more than previous day)
    7/16 = 19 …
    7/17 = 40 …

    For comparison, same days 2 weeks ago…

    7/1 = 11
    7/2 = 6
    7/3 = 4

    And 2 weeks before that…

    6/17 = -1
    6/18 = 6
    6/19 = 3

    *Note: data referenced from WSB. Numbers are an estimate, as the data is continually being updated by the DOH and adjusted both up and down.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.