CORONAVIRUS: Friday 7/17 roundup

20 weeks ago tonight, King County announced its first confirmed coronavirus case. We start tonight’s roundup with the numbers:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily summary:

*12,807 people have tested positive, 215 more than yesterday

*624 people have died, 3 more than yesterday

*1,790 people have been hospitalized, 40 more than yesterday

*231,848 people have been tested, 4.656 more than yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 11,632/603/1,674/201,745.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 14 million cases, 601,000+ deaths – see the nation-by-nation numbers here.

‘EXPLOSIVE SITUATION’: That’s where things stand if you look at our state as a whole, according to the latest “situation report” (see it here). The report also warns, ” If current trends continue, we expect that schools will not be able to reopen safely in the fall.”

POSITIVE TEST AT THE KENNEY: The senior-living center announced tonight that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

ENFORCEMENT: The city has a new plan to step up enforcement of health rules for non-food businesses.

