Thanks for the tips and photos (the one above was sent by Garrett). Many questions about that big plume of black smoke visible looking east from West Seattle. It is from a fire call in SODO, 3800 block of 9th Avenue S. Not a huge callout – the address on the log checks to a commercial site [map], but the address on the log is not always accurate, so we are waiting to hear from SFD. (Radio communication so far has mentioned a “debris pile.”)