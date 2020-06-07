REOPENING: Illusions Hair Design

(WSB file photo)

King County’s move to “modified Phase 1” – AKA “Phase 1.5” – means some hair salons/barber shops are reopening (at 25 percent capacity), and clients are thrilled. Among those reopening: Longtime WSB sponsor Illusions Hair Design (5619 California SW) is reopening Wednesday and started taking appointments today. “We’re ready with EVERYTHING the state is requiring, now the only thing missing is YOU!!!!” was Illusions’ exuberant declaration. They’ll be open this Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, 11 am-6 pm. After that, for the rest of the month, Illusions will be open 1 pm-8 pm Mondays and Tuesdays, 10 am-5 pm Wednesdays-Fridays. You can call to schedule an appointment again tomorrow or Tuesday, 10 am-4 pm, 206-938-3675. But before calling, you need to read the salon’s protocols and sign a waiver, which you can find on this webpage.