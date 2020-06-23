West Seattle, Washington

HAPPENING NOW: Mandatory masks statewide as of Friday, announces governor

June 23, 2020 3:19 pm
3:19 PM: Gov. Inslee is speaking right now (watch it live) and just announced that masks will be mandatory statewide as of Friday. Even though the worst outbreak right now is in Eastern Washington, infection rates are concerning on this side of the Cascades too, he says. They’ll be required in most indoor (public) circumstances as well as many outdoor circumstances in which social distancing isn’t always possible. “Until a vaccine is developed, this is going to be our best defense,” he says. There will be exceptions, he adds – children younger than 5, people with hearing challenges, people with certain health problems.

3:32 PM: Secretary of Health John Wiesman says he’s issuing the official order and that it’s how “life will be different” for a while. He’s followed by a doctor who declares, “Masks can save lives.” They protect the wearer and those around them. “We know that this appears to work for lots of respiratory-tract infections.”

3:44 PM: Asked about enforcement, Gov. Inslee says that’s not the point – he expects there will be lots of voluntary compliance because people want to stay healthy and care for their neighbors. He says Yakima – which is dealing with a major outbreak – is already up to about 60 percent mask use. — Violating the rule would be a misdemeanor, Inslee says in response to another question, but it’s “not our desire to see hara-working officers (become the mask police) – they have other things to do.”

9 Replies to "HAPPENING NOW: Mandatory masks statewide as of Friday, announces governor"

  • LB June 23, 2020 (3:27 pm)
    Reply

    Great news! Well done Governor:)

  • Hank L June 23, 2020 (3:30 pm)
    Reply

    Cue the tantrums at grocery store entrances in 3.. 2…

  • Emily June 23, 2020 (3:38 pm)
    Reply

    Curious, who plans to enforce this? 

    • WSB June 23, 2020 (3:50 pm)
      Reply

      See above.

  • Tsurly June 23, 2020 (3:39 pm)
    Reply

    When adults can’t be adults and do the right thing, the government treats us like children. Thanks to all the jerks who have ignored the guidances from day 1.

  • Sue T. June 23, 2020 (3:52 pm)
    Reply

    For reasons I won’t get into, reusable fabric masks are not a safe option for me. Does anyone know a West Seattle drug or grocery store where I can buy more disposables? 

    • WSB June 23, 2020 (3:58 pm)
      Reply

      Thriftway has them at the checkstand. Just saw them again this morning.

  • Small Biz Owner June 23, 2020 (3:55 pm)
    Reply

    I am a small business owner and my front door has a sign that says “no walk ins” “by appointment only” “please do not enter before appointment time” and “masks required”.  I have a mail slot on the outside of my door that the mail carrier usually uses.  Today he walked in to my building, ignored the signs, I told him to stop, I told him he must wear a face mask and he kept walking towards me.  I was on the phone with a client and the mail carrier walked into my tiny tiny office and stood 1 foot away from me without a mask and placed my mail on my desk.  He completely just waved me off when I protested. I am SO furious!! If I wasn’t on the phone with a client I would have chased him down the street and given him a piece of my mind.  There was no reason for him to enter my building and especially when I told him he needed a mask and asked him to stop.  I am high risk and have done my best to always keep social distancing and stay away from people not wearing a mask.  I was on the phone trying to speak with someone from the postal service for over an hour, I finally sent an email complaint.  Is there anything else I can do?  I feel so violated & I am SO freaking mad.  To top it off, it wasn’t even my mail!!!

  • AdmiralE June 23, 2020 (3:56 pm)
    Reply

    There is never going to be a vaccine. Remember in November!

