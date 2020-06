So many sentiments – from demands, declarations, and denunciations, to lamentations and affirmations – filled the hundreds of handmade signs waved at today’s huge protest in The Junction. Here’s a sample.

The next four photos were sent by Holli Margell:

The next two were sent by Vy Duong and Evan Hilgenberg:

Our detailed report on the full event, with video, is still in the works.