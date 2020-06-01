West Seattle, Washington

02 Tuesday

60℉

HELPIING: Northwest Insurance Group’s double donation to West Seattle Food Bank

June 1, 2020 7:29 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Coronavirus | West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news

At right, that’s John Moore from longtime WSB sponsor Northwest Insurance Group (5431 California SW), modeling a face mask like the ones his agency just donated to the West Seattle Food Bank. Northwest Insurance Group gave the nonprofit hundreds of masks, along with $3,000 to help WSFB help feed people and prevent homelessness. John said he’s just “trying to give back and do something positive at a time when we really need more good news!” (You can help WSFB too – donating money, and/or other ways.)

Share This

1 Reply to "HELPIING: Northwest Insurance Group's double donation to West Seattle Food Bank"

  • Sonja June 1, 2020 (8:42 pm)
    Reply

    Way to go John!  Wonderful gesture to our community. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.