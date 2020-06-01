HELPIING: Northwest Insurance Group’s double donation to West Seattle Food Bank

At right, that’s John Moore from longtime WSB sponsor Northwest Insurance Group (5431 California SW), modeling a face mask like the ones his agency just donated to the West Seattle Food Bank. Northwest Insurance Group gave the nonprofit hundreds of masks, along with $3,000 to help WSFB help feed people and prevent homelessness. John said he’s just “trying to give back and do something positive at a time when we really need more good news!” (You can help WSFB too – donating money, and/or other ways.)