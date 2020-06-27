CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 6/27 roundup

A troubling nationwide trend hits our state too, and that’s what starts tonight’s roundup:

HITTING THE BRAKES: Gov. Inslee and state Health Secretary John Wiesman announced today that no county will be allowed, for now, to advance to Phase 4:

Rising cases across the state and concerns about continued spread of the COVID virus have made Phase 4, which would essentially mean no restrictions, impossible at this time. Eight counties were eligible to move from Phase 3 to Phase 4 before the pause.

This doesn’t affect us right now, as King County just moved to Phase 2 a week ago.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here are the cumulative numbers from Public Health‘s daily-summary dashboard:

*9,819 people have tested positive, 124 more than yesterday

*586 people have died, unchanged from yesterday

*1,574 people have been hospitalized, 10 more than yesterday

*157,623 people have been tested, 1,764 more than yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 9,165/585/1,540/140,894.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: Almost 10 million people have tested positive, and almost half a million have died. Most cases: U.S., Brazil, Russia, India, United Kingdom. See the breakdown, nation by nation, here.

GROCERY SHOPPING: Our periodic check of what’s up with local standalone grocery stores turned up that two chains have reduce their weekly senior/at-risk shopping hours.

ONLINE FARMERS’ MARKET: If you don’t feel ready to wade into the West Seattle Farmers’ Market on Sundays, they’re offering a new shop-online-and-pick-up option – info here.

