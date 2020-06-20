CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 6/20 roundup

Locally, the pandemic has now spanned a full season – here’s the roundup for the first night of summer:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here are the cumulative numbers from Public Health‘s daily-summary dashboard:

*9,165 people have tested positive, 69 more than yesterday

*585 people have died, 1 more than yesterday

*1,540 people have been hospitalized, no change from yesterday

*140,894 people have been tested, 3,582 more than yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 8,700/574/1,518/117,097.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: More than 8.7 million people have tested positive. Most cases: U.S., Brazil, Russia, India, United Kingdom. See the breakdown, nation by nation, here.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: On again tomorrow, 10 am-2 pm. The market-management organization’s new website means a new format for the vendor list, plus a map – scroll down this page to find both.

FOOD DRIVE: If you can donate, Alki UCC is collecting food and more outside the church 10 am-4 pm tomorrow.

