GROCERY SHOPPING: Four West Seattle updates

As the pandemic starts its fifth month locally, grocery shopping remains the major out-of-home venture for many, so we’re still keeping watch on local standalone stores for Saturday-morning updates every week or two. Four updates this time around:

TRADER JOE’S: As of Monday (June 29th), it’s going back to a 9 pm closing time.

QFC: Senior/at-risk shopping hours have been pulled back to two days a week, 7-8 am Mondays and Wednesdays.

WHOLE FOODS: This chain also has cut back on senior/at-risk hours, 7-8 am Wednesdays and Fridays, with regular hours 8 am-9 pm and senior/at-risk shopping.

PCC: Now open 8 am-11 pm. And a note of interest – we missed this when it was announced a month ago, but West Seattle resident Cate Hardy, PCC’s CEO since 2015, is leaving for a new job as CEO of The Wine Group.

Our master list of store info is here. P.S. Don’t shop unmasked!