MOTHER’S DAY: More benefit bouquets

Haven’t lined up your Mother’s Day flowers yet? From the Lafayette Elementary PTA, another opportunity to buy them and help both the growers and students:

Treat the special someone in your life to a beautiful Mother’s Day flower bouquet from local farmer Chao Chang Gardens in Snohomish. In addition to helping a local flower grower, a portion of your purchase will support Lafeyette Elementary PTA. For every bouquet sold, $5 will be donated back to school.

Your flower bouquets will be ready for pickup Saturday evening (May 9, 5-7 pm) thru Sunday morning (May 10, 8:30-9:30 am). Pick up location: 4224 Beach Drive SW, Seattle.

NO-CONTACT PICKUP. PLACE YOUR ORDER BY THURSDAY, MAY 7, 4:30 PM.

Place orders here.