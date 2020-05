Thanks to Shawna for the tip: While Louisa Boren STEM K-8 would usually be kicking off Pride Month right about now with the annual GGLOW OWLS Family Dance Party, that’s not possible this year, so instead they’re having an online party and an ice-cream-truck pop-up. The Full Tilt Ice Cream truck will be outside the school (5950 Delridge Way SW) 5:30-7:30 pm tonight. All welcome to come buy ice cream – should be perfect weather for it.