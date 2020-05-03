HAPPENING NOW: First West Seattle Farmers’ Market in two months

11:07 AM: That’s the view on the western approach to the entrance of the West Seattle Farmers’ Market, open – in a highly modified format – until 2 pm, first one in almost two months. The entrance is at California/Alaska, and the booths line the usual block north to Oregon from there.

Be sure to wear your mask – both sellers and shoppers have their faces covered. The booths are lining each side of the street, plenty of space to walk inbetween.

We were there less than half an hour ago; the nearest Junction parking lots still had many spaces – very different from a pre-pandemic market day. (One thing we didn’t see – the line, which commenter Elton advises to approach from the east side, via 42nd.)

Before you go, be sure to read about the modifications and policies (here’s the original reopening announcement we published last Wednesday).

Here’s the list of vendors. No prepared food for consumption on site – this is very no-nonsense, get what you came for, keep moving, exit at California/Oregon. A little humor seen along the way at one booth:

March 8th was the last WSFM before today; days later, Mayor Durkan ordered the markets closed as “permitted events” even though days after that, Gov. Inslee’s stay-home order labeled them “essential.” Many discussions with the city followed; two weeks ago, permission was granted for the U-District and Ballard markets to open, and then today, West Seattle.

11:53 AM: Just went back for a drive-by check of the line; see photo above – it stretches, distanced, along SW Alaska, ending just short of 42nd.