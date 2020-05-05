GRATITUDE: Local businesses helping local businesses

Looking for a little good news? Yeah, us too. Here are a few notes about local businesses helping each other:

PPP GRATITUDE: Todd Ainsworth of Swedish Automotive is grateful to have found out last week that the business got a Paycheck Protection Program loan “and we wanted to thank Washington Federal – and Ryan Sales in particular – for their help and hard work to make it happen! We had our application submitted and were waiting when the funding ran out in the first round, but after the supplemental funding was approved, we were accepted early last week and we know that it was only possible in working with a local bank.” He notes that West Seattle Autoworks – which he co-founded – also got into the PPP through Washington Federal, working with Renee Vo.

LUNCH GRATITUDE: Cathy sent this note:

As an employee of PCC, I just wanted to mention the kindness of Craig Haveson of West Seattle business STS Construction, who purchased lunches from Husky Deli for the entire staff at PCC Community Market in West Seattle as thanks for our service to the community. We appreciate his generosity and were so grateful for the delicious sandwiches Husky made for us!

STS also did the same for West Seattle Thriftway, according to this WST Instagram post, with an assist from Alki Lumber.

(Note: Five of the businesses mentioned above – Swedish Automotive, West Seattle Autoworks, STS Construction Services, PCC Community Markets, and West Seattle Thriftway – are WSB sponsors.)