First, pickup parking for restaurants; now, for retail stores too

With more retail stores allowed to start offering curbside pickup, the city has announced it’ll set up special parking for that, as was done for restaurants. From the announcement:

To support access to the Seattle businesses opening up for curbside delivery, we are rolling out new curbside priority pick-up zones.

The State of Washington’s phased approach to re-opening now allows retail stores to re-open for curbside pick-up. To support these businesses, we are installing temporary 15-minute loading zones to facilitate reliable customer access for pick-ups.

The 15-minute time limit gives people a chance to quickly and safely pick up purchases, while ensuring frequent parking turnover so the locations remain reliably available for use. …

… Interested in having a Curbside Priority Pick-Up Zone near your business? Here’s what you need to know:

*Businesses can call or email 206-684-ROAD to request a Curbside Priority Pick-Up Zone. They should provide business name, address and contact information.

*Staff will review requested locations to make sure a new zone will fit within the nearby curb regulations.

*Generally, we will install one new zone per block, so it may need to be located where it can serve several stores on the block.

*Curbside Priority Pick-Up Zone signs are not assigned to specific businesses, and can be used among several businesses along the block

Approved signs should be installed within a few days of a request. If a new zone cannot be installed, SDOT staff will follow up with businesses to consider alternatives.