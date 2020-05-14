4:30 PM TODAY: Mayor’s virtual ‘town hall’ for West Seattle

Just announced:

Today, Mayor Jenny A. Durkan will host her third in a series of virtual town halls, connecting with residents in West Seattle about their specific needs during the COVID- 19 pandemic. Mayor Durkan will be joined by representatives from the Department of Neighborhoods, Department of Transportation, Human Services Department, Office for Civil Rights, Office of Arts and Culture, Office of Economic Development, Office of Housing, Office of Labor Standards, Seattle Public Utilities, and Seattle City Light.

A webinar will immediately follow the town hall, providing residents the opportunity to hear directly from City departments about essential services, resources, and other support available to residents and businesses.

In previous weeks Mayor Durkan has virtually visited the Central District and North Seattle. Next week the town hall will move to South Seattle.

WHEN: Today, May 14, from 4:30 – 6:15 PM

WHERE: You can join the meeting from any PC or mobile device browser with this link.