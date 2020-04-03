WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen maroon Accord

Be on the lookout for Brad‘s stolen car:

It’s a maroon 1994 Honda Accord LX Sedan, license plate BBH9979, cracked windshield, a WWU sticker on the rear window, and a few stickers on the passenger side of the rear bumper, stolen Wednesday night/Thursday morning from the 4400 block of 49th Ave SW.

