West Seattle, Washington

03 Friday

44℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen maroon Accord

April 3, 2020 10:53 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Be on the lookout for Brad‘s stolen car:

It’s a maroon 1994 Honda Accord LX Sedan, license plate BBH9979, cracked windshield, a WWU sticker on the rear window, and a few stickers on the passenger side of the rear bumper, stolen Wednesday night/Thursday morning from the 4400 block of 49th Ave SW.

We hope you don’t ever have anything to report in Crime Watch – but if you do, after you’ve reported it to police (911 if it’s happening NOW), please send us info so your West Seattle neighbors will be aware too.

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen maroon Accord"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.