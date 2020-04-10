WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE CLOSURE: Councilmember Herbold’s updates

(WSB photo, low-bridge enforcement earlier this week)

If you’re not on Councilmember Lisa Herbold‘s email list, you can read her latest update on the West Seattle Bridge closure here. Along with some recaps of other recent developmenss, the roundup starts with an update on how one public-safety agency is reviewing how the high-bridge closure is affecting response levels:

With the length of the bridge closure uncertain, but not short, ensuring good access to fire and EMS services in West Seattle is of vital importance.

My office inquired with Fire Chief Scoggins about Fire and EMS response in West Seattle during the closure of the West Seattle Bridge. Chief Scoggins noted in an update,

“The Seattle Fire Department is currently conducting a comprehensive GIS analysis of the impacts on fire and EMS response times due to the closure of the West Seattle Bridge. We expect that analysis to be completed by April 17.

“The analysis includes a review of response times before and after the bridge closure, how often and when the lower bridge opens for marine traffic as well as the delays caused by rail traffic.

“During the Spokane Street Viaduct construction project another ladder truck was added in West Seattle with funding provided by the Seattle Department of Transportation. This deployment model is just one of several options we will be considering.”