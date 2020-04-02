West Seattle, Washington

02 Thursday

41℉

FOR BUSINESSES: ‘Paycheck Protection Program’

April 2, 2020 9:22 am
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Coronavirus | West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news

We’ve seen an avalanche of resource links for potential economic assistance related to COVID-19-ordered business closures and layoffs. If you have a business, Cassie emailed to recommend a look at the Paycheck Protection Program. She suggested that we “remind small businesses in West Seattle to take advantage of the PPP program which is scheduled to start this Friday. This is the program that funds the payroll, rent and utilities of small businesses who have been impacted by the pandemic for up to 8 weeks. So many of us depend on our small businesses and I hope they and their employees can get some relief through this program.” The infopage describes the PPP as a Small Business Administration “loan that helps businesses keep their workforce employed during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.” Thanks to Cassie for the note. (The West Seattle Junction Association and WS Chamber of Commerce also have been sharing resource info with their members, so if you’re on their lists, be sure to read the emails!)

Share This

1 Reply to "FOR BUSINESSES: 'Paycheck Protection Program'"

  • Aldaris April 2, 2020 (9:38 am)
    Reply

    Small business owners must be very careful using the delayed deposit  program and only apply after a complete consideration of the long-term effects.  The CARES Act provides special delayed payment relief for a portion of certain payroll taxes, but DOES NOT provide a permanent reduction or forgiveness of the liability.  Moreover, there is no relief for Medicare @2.9%, employee FICA @ 6.2%, or Federal withholding.  Until further guidance is released from the IRS, it is imperative small business owners speak with their accountants about the PPP program first before hastily applying for the program.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.