FOR BUSINESSES: ‘Paycheck Protection Program’

We’ve seen an avalanche of resource links for potential economic assistance related to COVID-19-ordered business closures and layoffs. If you have a business, Cassie emailed to recommend a look at the Paycheck Protection Program. She suggested that we “remind small businesses in West Seattle to take advantage of the PPP program which is scheduled to start this Friday. This is the program that funds the payroll, rent and utilities of small businesses who have been impacted by the pandemic for up to 8 weeks. So many of us depend on our small businesses and I hope they and their employees can get some relief through this program.” The infopage describes the PPP as a Small Business Administration “loan that helps businesses keep their workforce employed during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.” Thanks to Cassie for the note. (The West Seattle Junction Association and WS Chamber of Commerce also have been sharing resource info with their members, so if you’re on their lists, be sure to read the emails!)