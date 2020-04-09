Don’t wait for the weekend closures – stay home, police plead

Before the mayor’s weekend-park-closure announcement, we got this from Southwest Precinct commander Capt. Pierre Davis:

To our West Seattle and South Park Community,

Please keep in mind, especially during the warmer weather where the urge to congregate in City parks and other public spaces is at its zenith, we still are on a mission to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Health and Government officials recommend avoiding large gatherings and maintaining at least a 6 feet distance from other people. This reduces the chance of contact with those knowingly or unknowingly carrying the infection. The CDC also recommends wearing some type of personal protective equipment while in public settings where social distancing is difficult and or to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Also, remember that the risk of severe Illness may be different for everyone, anyone can get and spread COVID-19 and everyone has an important role to play in slowing the spread and protecting themselves, their family, and their community. Your West Seattle officers will continue to address our area’s crime issues but will also take the opportunity to remind our community members of the current social distancing mandates and its importance. That said, please stay healthy and safe as we continue our fight against this invisible enemy.