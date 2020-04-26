BUSINESS UPDATE: Emerald Water Anglers

The governor has said that “outdoor recreation” might get clearance to reopen soon. A unique West Seattle business – and longtime WSB sponsor – is ready to help people get ready for some of that. From Emerald Water Anglers:

These are tough times, and we breathe the same breath of uncertainty as everyone else. As we move forward in this new normal, us at Emerald Water Anglers and our growing community want to reach out open arms of encouragement. We will get through this and be better because of it. Please stay safe, healthy, and positive. We are looking forward to being able to fish and continue business as usual soon.

Social Media

Instagram | @ewaflyshop_seattle @emeraldwateranglerswa

Vimeo Video Profile – EWA Vimeo

We are staying very active on our social platforms these days. Answering questions, doing daily events like livestream conversations, contests, and more. We can also offer you a virtual shopping experience. DM us or email us your phone number and we will set up a time to FaceTime with you, walk through the store and ship your new gear to you.

EWA Coffee

We are excited to announce our own private label roast of coffee which can be bought as whole bean or ground to your liking upon purchase. (Click here to purchase)