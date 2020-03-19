ROAD WORK: Final phase of Avalon/35th/Alaska project ready to ramp up

Among those who can’t work from home: The crews that are completing the big Avalon/35th/Alaska road project are continuing work. SDOT has just sent an update:

Currently, the Seattle Department of Transportation is planning to continue with construction in your area. We are working closely with our Public Health — Seattle & King County partners, our construction management teams, and private contractors to ensure that everyone supporting this project is cautious and safe. If there are changes to the construction schedule or planned work, we will notify you once public information is available.

Next week- temporary closing the slip lane at Fauntleroy:

We will be working next week at the slip lane on SW Avalon Way that enters onto Fauntleroy Way SW as early as Tuesday, March 24. We anticipate this slip lane to be closed for 2 days. The slip lane will then reopen until we complete final paving and striping. Please be aware, that at the completion of the project, the slip lane will be removed.

Early April- final asphalt paving on SW Avalon Way:

We wanted to let you know that we are preparing to pave the asphalt road from Fauntleroy Way SW to just west of the 35th Ave SW and SW Avalon Way intersection (Zone D) along SW Avalon Way as early as April 6.

At this time, we anticipate work to take place at night, after 7 PM. Crews have a temporary noise variance to complete this work overnight to minimize noise and traffic impacts as much as possible. Please note that this work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled due to wet weather and with any new updates regarding COVID-19.

What to expect during paving:

-Anticipated work hours: 7 PM to 7 AM

-Driveway and parking lot temporary closures: You will not be able to go in or out of driveways or parking lots on SW Avalon Way when the road is closed

-Crews will open driveways as they are cured and ready

-Once SW Avalon Way is open, access to cars for people walking will be maintained when parked in driveways and on side streets; please use designated crossings for your safety

-Construction activities: Expect noise, tar-like odors, and large equipment

-Fresh pavement is hot, oily, and extremely sticky. Please keep off new pavement if you are walking, especially with dogs, as the oil and pavement can harm their feet and be difficult to remove from fur.

-Emergency access: Access will be maintained at all times for emergency vehicles during this work

-If you have accessibility concerns or concerns about nighttime paving, please contact us right away: 206-900-8734