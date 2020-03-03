Here are your West Seattle Tuesday highlights

(Ruby-crowned Kinglet, photographed by Mark Wangerin) ‘

Notes for your Tuesday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

LIBRARIES CLOSED: In-service day for Seattle Public Library staff, so all brnaches are closed, reopening tomorrow.

RACISTS ANONYMOUS:New group at Admiral UCC, 11 am-noon Tuesdays starting today. (4320 SW Hlll)

SEATTLE PARKS OPENS SPRING REGISTRATION:Starting at noon today, registration opens for spring programs, as explained here (where you’ll also find the brochure for local centers and Southwest Pool).

STROKE AWARENESS AND CPR: 5-7 pm free class taught by King County EMS at High Point Community Center. (6920 34th SW)

SAFETY CLASS: Another session with personal safety info for women, 6 pm at Southwest Precinct, free. (2300 SW Webster)

WEST SEATTLE BIKE CONNECTIONS: 6:30 pm at Neighborhood House High Point, you’re invited to WSBC’s meeting, including an SDOT presentation on the 60 percent design of the East Marginal Way Corridor project. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

OPEN MIC NIGHT: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. 21+.. (4210 SW Admiral Way)