UPDATE: About the Guardian One helicopter south of Roxbury

3:30 PM: Lots of questions about Guardian One overhead and King County Sheriff’s Office units on the ground south of Roxbury. All we know so far is they’re looking for two people who might be in a house near 30th and Roxbury, Updates when we get them.

(Reader photo)

3:35 PM: It was originally called in as a burglary. Guardian One has left the area so we’re checking to see how it was resolved.

3:38 PM: They detained someone who turned out to be a “prior tenant” and determined no crime was committed, according to radio exchanges.