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UPDATE: About the Guardian One helicopter south of Roxbury

August 25, 2026 3:30 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | Helicopter | West Seattle news

3:30 PM: Lots of questions about Guardian One overhead and King County Sheriff’s Office units on the ground south of Roxbury. All we know so far is they’re looking for two people who might be in a house near 30th and Roxbury, Updates when we get them.

(Reader photo)

3:35 PM: It was originally called in as a burglary. Guardian One has left the area so we’re checking to see how it was resolved.

3:38 PM: They detained someone who turned out to be a “prior tenant” and determined no crime was committed, according to radio exchanges.

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3 Replies to "UPDATE: About the Guardian One helicopter south of Roxbury"

  • WS_Steve August 25, 2026 (3:35 pm)
    Reply

    Chopper just flew north at low altitude, heading towards Gatewood.

    • WSB August 25, 2026 (4:03 pm)
      Reply

      yeah, as noted above, incident over.

  • AH Neighbor August 25, 2026 (3:41 pm)
    Reply

    30th is blocked at 100th currently. 

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