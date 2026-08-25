POLICE CHIEF: West Seattleite to co-chair search committee. You have a role too: Survey

Mayor Katie Wilson has announced her plan for finding a new Seattle Police chief, less than a month after getting the last one to leave. The first community task: A survey – you can answer it here. Public forums are promised this fall, too. Findings from all that will go to the Police Chief Search Advisory Committee, which will be co-chaired by a West Seattleite, retired State Supreme Court Justice Mary Yu. You can read the full mayoral announcement here; the survey is open until September 15. Other dates on the search timeline are listed as:

August: Job posting and announcement

September-October: Community outreach and engagement

October-November: Candidate review with advisory committee

November-December: Candidate Examination and finalists interviews with the mayor

It is anticipated that Mayor Wilson will announce her selection by the beginning of 2027. …

The chief of police search process is set by the City Charter. The advisory committee of community leaders and public safety experts will assess candidates based on law enforcement executive qualifications and experience as well as the community input gathered by public survey and listening sessions and to recommend up to five individuals to proceed to a competitive examination.