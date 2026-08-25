FOLLOWUP: City posts encampment-sweep warning at Roxhill Park

After last week’s shooting at Roxhill Park, we asked a city spokesperson whether the park’s encampment was slated for clearance. The answer, as reported here, was noncommittal. The park has continued to have incidents, particularly fires – four calls in one day alone, and a report by the cleanup group A Cleaner Alki that fire had intruded into the park’s peat bog. Now, there’s proof the city does plan to sweep the park’s encampment: That notice shown in the top photo, seen today and photographed by a reader, warns people camping in the park to have their belongings out by Friday morning (August 28).