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FOLLOWUP: City posts encampment-sweep warning at Roxhill Park

August 25, 2026 4:07 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Safety | West Seattle news | West Seattle parks

After last week’s shooting at Roxhill Park, we asked a city spokesperson whether the park’s encampment was slated for clearance. The answer, as reported here, was noncommittal. The park has continued to have incidents, particularly fires – four calls in one day alone, and a report by the cleanup group A Cleaner Alki that fire had intruded into the park’s peat bog. Now, there’s proof the city does plan to sweep the park’s encampment: That notice shown in the top photo, seen today and photographed by a reader, warns people camping in the park to have their belongings out by Friday morning (August 28).

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