BUSINESS UPDATES: Fleurt, Flower Lab

Looking for something to brighten your days and nights? Two independent West Seattle businesses specialize in that.

FLEURT COLLECTIVE: (4536 California SW):

The shop front is closed; however, our website is updated with all “NEW” spring and summer goodies. Clothing, purses, jewelry, candles, lotions etc.

We have been making deliveries each day so far since we closed!!

Customers can order online through: www.fleurtcollective.com.

We are offering FREE DAILY HOME DELIVERIES IN WEST SEATTLE.

WE ARE SHIPPING FREE VIA USPS ANYWHERE IN THE USA.

ALL purchases will receive a lovely free gift from us.

Instagram – we will have “shop from the feed” and shop from “stories”. These orders will also be processed each day.

.

Also getting lots of folks who DM for special requests and things not found on the website (plants).

Private shopping via FaceTime -or by phone. DM email or call us (206) 937.1103 and we can set up a time to FaceTime whilst we are in the shop. We can do a “virtual” shopping tour and you can buy anything you see and we will deliver that day, or ship if its outside of West Seattle.

We are also sending out specific photos of products for those requesting them (clothing, plants and other items not on the site but have been seen popping up in our feed).

The West Seattle Junction has set up an “Adopt a Business” link. Please adopt Fleurt (or your other favorite retailers/restaurants) in West Seattle. All donations go specifically to the business you donate to. For Fleurt, our donations will go towards our upcoming rent (yep – our landlord is still holding us to paying rent), utilities, and the purchase of another security camera inside the shop.