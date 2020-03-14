BIZNOTE: Second Gear Sports offers options for shoppers

From Second Gear Sports in Morgan Junction:

Second Gear Sports remains open with regular business hours to serve our community. While Covid-19 has had a significant impact on our community, we want to ensure that kids and adults take time to get outdoors and avoid cabin fever, while following the guidelines for social distancing. We have a great selection of bikes and other play gear that allow for social distancing while being outdoors. We will have frisbees and other items in the coming weeks. We are also beefing up the presence of our online store on our website secondgearsports.com.

We can take orders online and by phone and will even offer curbside and home delivery. Should you prefer to visit us in person, please know that as a consignment store, we have always had rigid cleaning and disinfecting procedures for intake items. However, we have stepped up our efforts with thorough cleaning and disinfecting of our store at multiple points throughout the course of business. Our staff are healthy and ready to serve you!