West Seattle weekend scene: Roxhill’s ready for its closeup

When you stop to think about it, the historic E.C. Hughes school at 7734 34th SW – now the home of Roxhill Elementary – really does look like a classic school building you might find in many locales. Today, it’s starring as a backdrop for a student film production. We went over to inquire after a texter first thought the people outside the school were protesting, and then told us it looked lke a “movie shoot.” The students are from the Seattle Film Institute.