WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Backyard surprise (is it yours?); car prowler on camera

Two West Seattle Crime Watch notes as the week gets going:

BACKYARD SURPRISE: From the “likely stolen/dumped” file, reported by Terry:

Found Sunday, in our Admiral District backyard (!): a gray, plastic, Plano-brand storage container. If it’s yours, call 206-932-8051, identify the contents, and it’s yours again.

CAR PROWL: Clayton reports, “In case anyone else had a car broken into (like we did) in the vicinity of 38th and Hinds. We caught the thief on our Nest Cam, though the video isn’t good enough to see his face. It looks like he was just walking up the street checking doors, and somehow got into our other vehicle, which was parked further up on the street.”