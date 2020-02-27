Tryouts/interviews set for new West Seattle teen/tween summer-theater program

Got a teen or tween interested in theater? This just-announced program might be of interest:

Auditions announced for teen production of The Addams Family Young@Part musical at Youngstown this Summer!

An exciting opportunity for teen students to participate in a production of the hilarious Broadway musical, The Addams Family, has recently been announced. The production will take place at West Seattle’s own historic Youngstown Theatre this summer and provides opportunities for students in 5th-10th grade to audition for Cast roles and students in 8th-12th grade to interview for Tech Crew roles. Signups for auditions are open now; see below for details.

The team of producers, Eric Bradler (Music Director), Tara Kaine (Director), and Alex Ung (Choreographer/Tech Director), otherwise known as ETA Productions, are veterans of the Seattle theater scene and have worked together for the last two years mounting summer musicals at Seattle Children’s Theatre. The ETA team promises to encourage and challenge students to be the best they can be, while audiences giggle in delight. Above all else, they bring a team focus to the cast and crew, giving them a rich theater experience. They see all youth theater work from the perspective of the ensemble and ensure that students come together regardless of role, to support each other and cheer each other on. After their kids have worked with us, parents report students in both lead and ensemble roles happy and tired from a day filled with singing, dancing, and acting. Come join ETA Productions for what is sure to be a memorable show!

To sign up for an audition and for additional information please go to https://tinyurl.com/ETAProductions

Cast Auditions for students in grades 5 – 10 will be held at:

Explorer West Middle School, 10015 28th Avenue SW

Saturday, March 7th, Sunday, March 8th and Sunday, March 22nd

Callbacks will be held on April 4th.

$800 tuition due after acceptance into program.

Rehearsals will be Monday – Friday, August 3rd – August 21st from 9:00 – 3:30

Performances will be at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center

August 21st, 2020 @ 7:0 0pm

August 22nd, 2020 @ 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm

Tech Crew Interviews for students in grades 8 – 12 will be held at:

Explorer West Middle School (10015 28th Avenue SW)

Saturday, April 4th from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Tech Program Schedule

Classes and Building – Saturdays, August 1st, 8, 15

Week-long Tech Program – Aug 17 – 21

Time: 9:00 – 3:30

$450 tuition due after acceptance into the program.

Tech Crew will work three shows on August 21 & 22.