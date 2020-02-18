West Seattle, Washington

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Post-holiday Tuesday watch

February 18, 2020 6:57 am
6:57 AM: Good morning! Remember, Seattle Public Schools are out all week.

Looking ahead:

NEW TRANSIT PATHWAY OPENS SATURDAY: New pathway into downtown for most West Seattle bus routes starting Saturday – here’s the original announcement.

1ST AVENUE S. BRIDGE CLOSURES: Friday and Saturday nights, the northbound 1st Avenue S. Bridge is scheduled to be closed, 9 pm-8 am Friday into Saturday and Saturday into Sunday.

