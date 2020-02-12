THURSDAY: Heart-y West Seattle Art Walk on Valentine’s Eve

Thursday night, you’re invited to enjoy the Valentine’s Eve West Seattle Art Walk – here’s the map and list of venues:

From the official preview, some highlights:

CHOCOLATE: The unofficial flavor of Valentine’s Day will pop up at several spots, including Verity Credit Union (4505 California SW; WSB sponsor) and Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), with wine/chocolate pairings – and no tasting fee if you’re there for the Art Walk!

ADMIRAL DISTRICT: Second month of Admiral participation! See the venue map/list for participants,

ARBOR HEIGHTS: Brace Point Gallery welcomes Art Walk-ers – details here.

RACHEL AUSTIN AT CLICK! An Art Walk favorite will bring new work to Click! Design That Fits (4540 California SW; WSB sponsor) 5-8 pm. See an example above!

The West Seattle Art Walk happens every second Thursday at venues around the peninsula, 5 pm “until late”!