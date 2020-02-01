THINK SPRING: Looking ahead to West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2020

Did you see it? The sun made a brief appearance at midday today. And if you look closely – now that it’s February – some buds and shoots are starting to appear. All this got us thinking about spring, and we have two dates to mention regarding West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, the one event we coordinate each year after taking it over from its founders starting in 2008:

–THE DATE: Saturday, May 9, 2020 – exactly 14 weeks from today

–REGISTRATION: It’ll start on April 1st, exactly 2 months from today

If you’re new – WSCGSD isn’t one big sale – it’s one day with hundreds of sales, all sizes, all over the peninsula – not the only Community Garage Sale Day in the city, but the biggest one. Registered sales get on the map and the list; we promote it far and wide. More as we get closer, of course.