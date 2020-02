if you missed the evening’s two-part beautiful start, no worries, your neighbors sent photos! Above, the moonrise photographed by David Hutchinson from Don Armeni Boat Ramp; below, a wider view of the moonrise, photographed by Jamie Kinney from Seacrest:

Before the moonrise, a vivid sunset – this photo is by Jim Spraker:

Chris Frankovich caught the sunset’s pink glow on Mount Rainier:

It’s been a must-see Sunday … thanks to everyone who shared their views!