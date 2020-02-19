New ‘photo enforced’ sign – and this one’s real

Thanks to Heather for sending the photo of that new sign on Fauntleroy Way SW near Fairmount Park Elementary. Given the saga of the fake Arbor Heights sign, we checked with SDOT about this one. It’s real, confirms SDOT‘s Dawn Schellenberg:

SPD requested we install the signs so they can use their speed van at this location.

(Same thing as 35th SW near Our Lady of Guadalupe.) “Speed van” enforcement has been in use since 2008, pre-dating fixed school-zone speed-enforcement cameras. This year’s budget calls for more of those, so we asked where that process is at:

No new speed cameras have been installed . I understand we’ll be reviewing field evaluations and surveys at new potential camera sites in the next coming months to select locations where we’ll move forward on design and installation of speed cameras. We should have our locations selected this spring and are on target for the cameras being installed for Fall 2020.

Here’s the full citywide list of current fixed cameras, including the three in West Seattle.