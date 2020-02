Huge event continuing all day at Louisa Boren STEM K-8 – the state championships for VEX IQ Robotics! Hundreds of people are filling the gym for the competition:

More than 30 teams (listed here) have students participating.

The winners qualify for the national championships in Louisville!

You’re welcome to stop by the STEM K-8 gym and watch – finals are at 3 pm, awards at 3:45 (here’s the schedule).

The school is at 5950 Delridge Way SW; the gym’s on the south side of the building.