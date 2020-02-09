9 options for your West Seattle Sunday!

Today’s spotlight photo is a flashback – Mark sent it earlier this week, pointing out that this day last year had snow along with sun. So enjoy the snowy memories – and then go make some (snowless) new ones! Here are today’s calendar highlights:

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET – WITH COOKING DEMO!: 10 am-2 pm, see what’s fresh at the vendor booths in the heart of The Junction, featuring a “Winter Comfort Food” cooking demo by Salty’s on Alki (WSB sponsor), 10 am-11 am. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

RECESS MONKEY IN CONCERT: 10:30 am at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse, the Kindiependent kid-rock concert series continues with Recess Monkey. Ticket info here. (9131 California SW)

LITTLE PILGRIM SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 11 am-1:30 pm, you are invited to visit the preschool at Fauntleroy Church. (9140 California SW)

CAMP 2ND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COUNCIL: 2 pm at Arrowhead Gardens, this is the place for updates, concerns, questions related to the city-supported tiny-house encampment. (9220 2nd SW)

TAMBOR E CORDAS: 3 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sp9nsor), “a mixture of jazz, Brazilian, reggae and world music tunes.” No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

LADIES’ MUSICAL CLUB: 3 pm, free concert at West Seattle (Admiral) Library – “Godard’s Scotch Scenes and Poulenc Sonata for Oboe, plus songs of love and more for soprano and piano.” (2306 42nd SW)

LAST CHANCE TO SEE ‘THE REVOLUTIONISTS’: ArtsWest‘s comedy closes after today. 3 pm curtain. Check here for tickets. (4711 California SW)

(‘Snow Moon’ moonrise, photographed Saturday by Dan Ciske)

IMPROVE YOUR DAILY LIFE VIA IMPROV:6:30 pm at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse – full details in our calendar listing. (9131 California SW)

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley, 8 pm. 21+. (4509 California SW)