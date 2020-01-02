YOUTH SPORTS: West Seattle Baseball signup time!

Now that we’ve turned the corner into a new year, baseball season is in view! Registration just opened for West Seattle Baseball – here’s the announcement:

Please head to the homepage of our website (westseattlebaseball.com) and click on the big registration banner to register. If you have questions that are not answered by the FAQs and matrix on the home page, please contact our Registrar (lisa.lou.smith@gmail.com).

Registration is open until the middle of February, but the cost goes up $10 on February 1, so don’t delay!