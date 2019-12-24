THE WEST SEATTLE TURKEY: Holiday edition of #TurkeyTuesday

For eight months now, The West Seattle Turkey has made the peninsula its home. When we have new reader photos (your editor here has yet to see it in person), it’s #TurkeyTuesday, usually in conjunction with ou daily highlights list, but holidays tend to bring format changes. We have two photos to show you today – above, from Rosalie Miller; below, from Meghan E Jones:

The Turkey first turned up in Arbor Heights in late April, relatively quickly found its way to the Admiral area, and has remained (mostly) there ever since. Its origins remain a mystery.

ADDED: Just in literally a minute after we published this, Lauren‘s photo and poem:

Twas the morning before Christmas, and all through the house, I could hear a tap, tap, tap…I really hoped it wasn’t a mouse. I went to investigate, and there the beast was. A long-familiar turkey, saying its alohas. It pecked at the window, and I let out a sigh. Merry Christmas Eve little turkey, you’d taste good with some pie (but the West Seattle Blog would riot, and I don’t want to die).

(Just joking, Lauren promises.)