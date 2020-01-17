TERMINAL 5: Saturday pile-driving planned

Earlier this week, we reported on the Northwest Seaport Alliance‘s disclosure that Terminal 5 pile-driving had been halted for a month and a half because the timber piles kept breaking. As a result of the time lost, the contractor will pile-drive on Saturdays too, tomorrow (January 18th) and every Saturday through the end of the in-water work window on February 15th. (As noted in our Tuesday report, NWSA was seeking an extension of the window, a time period when in-water work is less likely to affect migrating salmon, but a decision wasn’t expected for a few more weeks.) Saturday work hours, according to port spokesperson Peter McGraw, are 9 am-5 pm; he says there may also be some Sunday pile-driving, but dates aren’t set yet.