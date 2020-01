3:09 PM: Seattle Fire has a “full response” headed to a building in the 9200 block of 9th SW [map]. Updates to come.

3:11 PM: First units on scene report that the smoke called in by many passers-by is from “a chicken coop on fire” and the response is being downsized. We’re still en route; we’ll check on the chickens.

3:33 PM: Firefighters on scene tell us the chickens are OK. The coop is in a private backyard and the owners weren’t there so we couldn’t see it.