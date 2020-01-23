PHOTOS: Southern Resident Killer Whales, visiting West Seattle

Through the morning and afternoon, we published updates on Southern Resident Killer Whales in the area, first southbound, then northbound before sunset. Tonight, some photos! Thanks to David Hutchinson for the first and third photo, Kersti Muul (today’s original tipster) for the one directly below:

Kersti says members of all three resident pods were in the area today; her photo above shows Onyx (L87) and Nugget (L55).

We just missed the whales by the time we got to Alki to have a look, but Donna Sandstrom of The Whale Trail was there, assisting with land-based viewing, which is one of TWT’s missions.