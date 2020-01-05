Here’s what (else) is happening on your West Seattle Sunday

Thanks to Robert Spears for the rainbow view from Saturday! Today’s forecast also suggests unsettled weather, though we know many if not most will be indoors watching The Game this afternoon. But you have other options, such as …

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: First market of 2020! 10 am-2 pm in the street in the heart of The Junction. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

LIBRARIES OPEN EARLIER: Starting today, Seattle Public Library branches open at noon Sundays, an hour earlier than before. (Here’s where to find one!)

EXPLORE LOCAL HISTORY: The Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s Log House Museum is open noon-4 pm today. (61st/Stevens)

CAMP SECOND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE: Comments/questions about West Seattle’s only city-supported tiny-house encampment? This is the place to be. 2 pm at the community building on the east side of Arrowhead Gardens. Here’s our report on last month’s meeting. (9220 2nd SW)

FIGHTING HUNGER THROUGH MUSIC: At C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), Musicians for the West Seattle Food Bank perform 3-5 pm. Bring food and/or money to donate! (5612 California SW)

DAVID FRANCIS: Swing vocalist live at the Pacific Room (WSB sponsor) on Alki, 6-9 pm. No cover. All ages. (2808 Alki SW)