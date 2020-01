From SDOT‘s weekly Construction Lookahead, two notes:

NB 99 TUNNEL CLOSURE: The northbound tunnel’s maintenance closure has been rescheduled from this weekend to next – now set for 10 pm January 24th to 8 am January 25th.

SB 1ST AVE. S. BRIDGE: The southbound 1st Avenue South Bridge will be completely closed for repair work for four nights in February – 2/7, 2/8, 2/14, 2/15, 9 pm-8 am nightly.