BASKETBALL: West Seattle vs. Garfield league-leading boys’ showdown

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand)

Going into tonight’s home game against Garfield, the West Seattle High School boys had jumped out to a hot start – tied for the Metro League lead with their visiting opponents, both undefeated in league play. It was the toughest test yet for first-year head coach Dan Kriley and his team.

Though they kept the Bulldogs in check for half of the first half, the Wildcats couldn’t keep going at that level and lost 70-46. Scoring leader was #1 Isaiah Watts with 14:

Watts was first to put WSHS on the scoreboard:

Next with 13 points, #13 Vladimir Salaridze:

And #3 Sage Nelson (top photo) scored 10 points. The stretch of the game that churned Wildcat fans into a cheering frenzy encompassed the second half of the first quarter and the first half of the second quarter. It started with two baskets by Salaridze – one a dunk – putting WSHS ahead, and seeing them build to an 8-point lead early in the second quarter. But then Garfield launched a comeback, retaking the lead with about 3 minutes to go in the half, and never letting go. The Bulldogs were ahead 28-23 at halftime and 50-39 after the third quarter, during which WSHS got within nine points, but no closer.

The WSHS boys (7-3) play at home again Saturday night, 8:30 pm vs. O’Dea.