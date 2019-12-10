What’s up today/tonight in West Seattle, featuring #TurkeyTuesday photos

(Saturday photo from Molly)

Two new photos of The West Seattle Turkey have come in – thank you! – so today’s highlight list brings back #TurkeyTuesday! (If you’re new, The Turkey first turned up in West Seattle in April and relatively quickly settled in the general southeast Admiral area, from which both of today’s photos hail.) Now, on with the highlights, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and Event Calendar:

HOLIDAY LUNCH: Senior Center of West Seattle‘s free holiday luncheon. 11:30 am. Call to see if there’s room – our calendar listing explains how, and has other details. (4217 SW Oregon)

RESTAURANT SUCCESS: If you’re thinking about starting a food truck, café, or restaurant, this informational event at Delridge Library could help. 3-4:30 pm. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

SANISLO ELEMENTARY DINE-OUT AND TALENT SHOW: 5-8 pm at Great American Diner, percentage of the proceeds benefit Sanislo. (4752 California SW)

(Monday photo from Betty)

COLLEGE FAIR: Future college student in the family? Learn about schools, financial aid, more at this free public event tonight at West Seattle High School, 6-8 pm. (3000 California SW)

HOLIDAY CONCERT: West Seattle Community Orchestras‘ Debut & Concert Orchestras in concert – program details here – 6 pm at Chief Sealth International High School Auditorium. Admission is FREE; donations appreciated! (2600 SW Thistle)

STUDENT CONCERT: First of three winter concerts at Madison Middle School, 7 pm. (3429 45th SW)

ORCA UPDATE: The Whale Trail‘s winter gathering at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) starts at 7 tonight – details in our preview. (5612 California SW)

SINGER-SONGWRITER CONTEST: 7 pm at Pacific Room on Alki (WSB sponsor), come watch the contenders! No cover. All ages. (2808 Alki SW)

OPEN MIC: Take your talent to Parliament Tavern tonight, 9 pm. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

MORE! … check the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and Event Calendar.