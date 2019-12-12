West Seattle Wonder Dogs: Welcoming a new WSB sponsor!

Today we welcome West Seattle Wonder Dogs as a new WSB sponsor. Here’s what they would like you to know about what they do:

(Photo courtesy West Seattle Wonder Dogs)

West Seattle Wonder Dogs offers puppy socialization using the close supervision of two certified dog trainers in a small-class setting. Puppies can gain confidence with other dogs and humans while learning play skills and developing potty training. Time is set aside for questions about how to raise a puppy.

Doggy day care is also provided. Dogs can interact in a small setting, and training is available both as a class and part of the day-care program We use only force-free training methods, which keeps training fun and positive. Our training classes are smaller than average, allowing for individualized attention. Our day-care program is limited to 15 medium-to-small dogs, so every dog feels safe and has direct human supervision. We offer in-home individual training, group classes, and pull-out training sessions for dogs during day care, so there is something for everyone!

West Seattle Wonder Dogs clients consistently say that their relationship with their dog has improved by coming to us. Life with a new puppy has become easier and more enjoyable; the bond people have with their dogs becomes stronger and more positive than ever; and many frustrating behavior problems have been solved. Many of our clients continue with classes after their dog has learned basic manners, because whether it’s learning new tricks, participating in agility, or taking the first steps

toward service-dog certification, working together and learning new things is equally fun and rewarding for the humans and canines involved!

West Seattle Wonder Dogs is located at 2414 SW Andover, Suite E115. For more info or appointments, call 206-472-2946 or email info@westseattlewonderdogs.com.

