TUESDAY: Delridge RapidRide H Line briefing for City Council committee

Need to catch up on West Seattle’s next big road project, which is also a transit project? Tomorrow (Tuesday) afternoon at 2 pm, the City Council Sustainability and Transportation Committee gets a briefing on the Delridge RapidRide H Line project, which also includes repaving and other road work, as well as the conversion of Metro Route 120 to the H Line. Above is the slide deck that’ll be used in the briefing; it projects that construction will start in the second or third quarter next year. The H Line is expected to launch in fall 2021. The 90 percent design milestone was announced a month ago; see our November report here.